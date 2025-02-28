MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
India's GDP grows 6.2% in third quarter; economy to expand at 6.5% in FY25

Reuters Published 28.02.25, 04:13 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

India's economic growth decelerated to 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2024-25, mainly due to poor performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors.

The Indian economy recorded a growth of 6.2 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal (October-December 2024) against 9.5 per cent in the year-ago period, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

Indian economy grew at 5.6 per cent in the July-September quarter this fiscal.

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 6.5 per cent for 2024-25.

It had projected a growth of 6.4 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released in January 2025.

The NSO also revised the GDP growth for 2023-24 to 9.2 per cent against the earlier estimate of 8.2 per cent.

