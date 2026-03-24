Revised FDI rules set to unlock India next growth phase and boost investment

As global supply chains undergo a structural realignment and companies increasingly diversify production beyond traditional manufacturing hubs, India stands at a pivotal moment in its economic journey. Nations across the world are competing to attract investment that strengthens domestic manufacturing, deepens technological capabilities and creates resilient supply chains. In this environment, policies that combine openness with strategic safeguards will play a critical role in determining how effectively India can capture this opportunity.

The government of India’s recent decision to introduce calibrated relaxations under Press Note 3, allowing non-controlling beneficial ownership of up to 10 per cent under the automatic route and introducing expedited clearances for select sectors, represents an important and timely evolution of India’s foreign investment framework. The move reflects a careful balancing of economic priorities with strategic considerations, while reaffirming India’s commitment to remaining a stable, transparent and forward-looking destination for global capital.

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Since its introduction in 2020, Press Note 3 has played a crucial role in ensuring that foreign investments, particularly those originating from countries sharing a land border with India, are examined with appropriate scrutiny.

The framework emerged during a period of heightened global uncertainty and helped put in place safeguards to ensure that investment decisions remained aligned with national interest. As India’s economy has rebounded strongly and attention has increasingly shifted towards accelerating manufacturing growth, strengthening technological capability, and expanding global supply chain integration, it is both natural and necessary that the policy framework evolves to support the next phase of development.

The recent revisions reflect precisely this evolution, signalling that India is prepared to facilitate investment flows in a calibrated and pragmatic manner, while retaining the necessary oversight in areas of strategic importance.

Such a balanced approach is particularly relevant today, when global supply chains are undergoing structural reconfiguration and countries around the world are seeking investments that strengthen domestic production, foster technological collaboration, and generate employment.

Allowing investments under the automatic route where beneficial ownership from land-bordering countries is non-controlling and does not exceed 10 per cent provides a clearer and more predictable basis for evaluating investment proposals. In an era where capital flows through complex global structures involving multiple jurisdictions, institutional investors and pooled funds, regulatory clarity is essential for maintaining investor confidence.

Equally significant is the introduction of a defined timeline for processing proposals in specific sectors. Time-bound decision-making is one of the most critical factors influencing investor confidence, particularly for projects in manufacturing, infrastructure and advanced technology, where timelines and capital deployment are closely linked.

The commitment to process eligible proposals within 60 days for sectors such as capital goods, electronic components, electronic capital goods and semiconductor-related manufacturing sends a clear and positive signal that India intends to actively facilitate investments that strengthen domestic capability and global competitiveness.

These sectors lie at the heart of India’s ambition to emerge as a global manufacturing and technology hub.

From an industry perspective, the amendments are especially encouraging for companies looking to expand capacity, adopt new technologies, and integrate more deeply into global value chains. Modern investments often involve joint development initiatives, technical collaboration and participation from multiple institutional investors. A clear, stable, and forward-looking policy framework provides the confidence required for such partnerships to flourish, enabling Indian firms to compete more effectively in international markets.

The changes are also particularly significant for India’s fast-growing cohort of emerging and mid-sized manufacturing firms. Many of these companies are seeking strategic investors, technology partners and access to global markets to scale their operations.

Minority investments from global partners can unlock not only capital but also design expertise, advanced production practices and international distribution networks.

A regulatory environment that allows such investments with clarity and efficiency can play an important role in accelerating the growth of this segment of the industry.

More broadly, these relaxations underline India’s commitment to a pragmatic, responsive, and evolving policy approach. As the global economic landscape continues to shift, investment frameworks must remain flexible enough to respond to emerging opportunities while safeguarding long-term national interests.

I strongly believe that the revised framework will support manufacturing expansion, deepen supply chain resilience, accelerate technology transfer, and reinforce India’s position as one of the world’s most attractive and trusted investment destinations. In doing so, it can play an important role in shaping the next phase of India’s industrial and economic transformation.

Shashwat Goenka is chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (eastern region)