Hyundai Motor India slips to fourth place in retail sales, market share declines to 12.58%

Hyundai Motor India, the number two passenger vehicle maker in the country, has in February slipped to the fourth position in domestic retail sales behind Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

Hyundai Motor India clocked retail sales of 38,156 units last month, a dip of 20 per cent compared with 47,540 units in February last year.

The February sales data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has collated data from 1,378 out of 1,438 RTOs.

Hyundai’s market share declined to 12.58 per cent last month compared with 14.05 per cent in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki India continued to lead the passenger vehicle segment with retail sales of 1,18,149 units in February.

The company’s market share increased marginally to 38.94 per cent last month compared with 39.34 per cent in February 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose to the second spot with sales of 39,889 units with a market share of 13.15 per cent against 11.74 per cent in February last year.

Tata Motors’ retail sales stood at 38,696 units last month with a market share of 12.75 per cent.

The company sold 45,710 units in February last year, with a market share of 13.51 per cent.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp retained the top slot last month with retail sales of 3,85,988 units, with a market share of 28.52 per cent.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter Inda (HMSI) stood at second spot with retail sales of 3,28,502 units and a market share of 24.27 per cent.

It was followed by TVS Motor Company with retail sales of 2,53,499 units and a market share of 18.73 per cent.

Overall retail sales in the domestic market stood at 18,99,196 units last month, registering a dip of 7 per cent compared with 20,46,328 units in the year-ago period.

“February witnessed a broad-based downturn across all categories,” FADA president C.S. Vigneshwar said in a statement.