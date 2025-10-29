Honda unveils Honda 0 a electric SUV; names India a key market for future growth

Japanese auto giant Honda Motor Co., Ltd. on Wednesday unveiled its next-generation electric vehicle, the Honda 0 a (alpha), scheduled to go on sale in India and Japan in 2027, marking the company’s first battery electric vehicle for the Indian market.

The announcement, made at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, coincides with Honda’s renewed focus on India as one of its top three global growth markets, alongside the United States and Japan.

The Japanese auto major said the Honda 0 a is being developed as an SUV designed to blend seamlessly with both urban and natural environments, supporting people's lives “in every situation.” The model will be positioned as a gateway product in the Honda 0 Series lineup, following the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV unveiled earlier this year.

“The Honda 0 Series is the next-generation series of EVs that Honda will offer by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker and creating new EVs from ‘zero’ based on original ideas,” said Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

He added that despite uncertainties in the global electrification landscape, Honda remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality across all products and corporate activities by 2050.

“Although the market environment surrounding electrification continues to be uncertain, we believe that, in the long run, the shift toward EVs will continue. Therefore, we are steadily preparing to deliver attractive EV models in the upcoming electrified era,” Mibe stated.

The automaker said that three Honda 0 Series models — the Saloon, SUV, and 0 a — will be launched in Japan before March 2028, with global rollout plans focused primarily on India and Japan.

On the sidelines of the Japan Mobility Show, Honda Cars India President and CEO Takashi Nakajima said the company now regards India as one of its three most important markets globally, alongside the US and Japan.

“Our top management has decided to focus on India among the three key markets for Honda's future growth,” Nakajima said.

“Considering the future, India is the most important market. Our two-wheeler business is already very big in the country, and we are aiming to follow a strong growth direction for our four-wheeler business by building both brand and volume.”

He noted that Honda’s stance toward India has shifted significantly in recent years. “Maybe three years ago, we were not like that. But now we are focussing on concentrating much on India. Considering the future business expansion, India is the most important,” Nakajima added.

To strengthen its position, Honda plans to introduce three new models in India by FY 2026-27, expanding beyond its current lineup of Amaze, City, and the Elevate SUV.

The new products will feature both hybrid and battery electric powertrains as part of Honda’s broader carbon neutrality roadmap for 2050.

“Gradually, we will increase the share of battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles as we aim for carbon neutrality by 2050,” Nakajima said.

While the company has yet to finalize plans for expanding production capacity, Nakajima confirmed that fresh investments are likely.

“We do not have a complete plan yet, but of course, in order to increase sales, factories should be necessary and some investment needs to be done,” he said.

Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan currently produces up to 1.8 lakh units annually, while the company is exploring options for future expansion, including a potential new facility in southern India. Nakajima said Honda is also reviewing the possibility of reviving or repurposing the closed Greater Noida plant, which was shut in 2023 as part of a business realignment.

Despite intensified competition, Honda’s India arm recorded a 20 per cent growth in total sales in 2024, selling 1,31,871 units, including 68,650 domestic and 63,221 export units, compared to 1,10,143 units in 2023.

With the launch of the Honda 0 a in 2027 and a renewed India strategy, Honda aims to regain market share and strengthen its foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets while driving toward its global electrification and carbon-neutrality goals.