Chinese consumer brands ride global wave as Pop Mart craze and TikTok boost soft power

Chinese goods have long filled the global marketplace, but weak domestic consumer demand has prompted some brands to make a major splash abroad, expanding to places like Brazil, West Asia and even the US, a Bloomberg report said. In doing so, they have become the vanguard of what may be a Chinese soft power revolution — replete with a furry little mascot.

“You’ve searched, waited, and now the moment has come. Peeling open the packaging, you reveal your new little monster. Was it the one you wanted, and will one be enough? This moment is the Labubu craze at its heart,” Melinda Hu, a senior research analyst at Bernstein, told Bloomberg

This kind of consumer “dopamine hit” has stoked the little doll’s wild, meme-worthy popularity, as well as the growing reach of its maker, Chinese retailer Pop Mart, she added.

The viral sensation also has become the most visible example of the rise of Chinese brands as cultural influencers. Success for many of them has come from simply hiding in plain sight, particularly among younger consumers who care little for politics.

“For an average user, I don’t think they see it as a Chinese app or a Chinese retailer,” Seema Shah, vice-president for research and insights at Sensor Tower, told Bloomberg. “They just think of it as an app.”

A prime example of this dynamic, of course, is TikTok, whose ubiquity has played a central role in the global elevation of Chinese consumer items and chains.

The app saw a groundswell of support when the US government banned it over national security concerns. But President Donald Trump refused to enforce the law, and instead TikTok continues to operate in the US.

In the process, Chinese brands like Shein and Temu have become household names in America, filling homes with fast fashion and gadgets while eating into Amazon’s market share.