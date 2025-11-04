MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja dies at 85 in London hospital

He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter, Rita

PTI Published 04.11.25, 04:02 PM
Gopichand P Hinduja.

Gopichand P Hinduja. Wikipedia picture.

Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of globe-spanning Hinduja Group, died in London at the age of 85, sources close to his family said.

Fondly known as 'GP' in business circles, Gopichand P. Hinduja was unwell for past few weeks and died in a London hospital, they said.

Gopichand, who belonged to the second generation of the Hinduja family, took over as chairman following the death of his elder brother Srichand in May 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter, Rita.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

