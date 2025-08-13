MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Heavy rain in Telangana disrupts air travel at Hyderabad Airport, several flights cancelled or diverted

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabad, and return services from these destinations, were cancelled

PTI Published 13.08.25, 07:32 PM
Commuters during rainfall, in the Old City of Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025

Several flights to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources said.

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabad—and return services from these destinations—were cancelled, they added.

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday.

An official from the Met Centre told reporters that an 'orange alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Heavy Rain Telangana
