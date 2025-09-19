'Grey skies above….': Heavy rains disrupt Mumbai flights, IndiGo issues travel advisory

IndiGo airline on Friday said that continuous rainfall in Mumbai has affected flight schedules.

The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its website or app before heading to the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Grey skies above, blue teams below. Heavy rain is impacting flight schedules in #Mumbai today. But our teams are working round the clock, ready to get you airborne as soon as it’s safe," IndiGo posted on X.

It also urged travellers to allow extra travel time as roads in the city are likely to be slow-moving due to the rain.

"Some flights are being held momentarily. We request you to keep an eye on your flight status and leave early as the roads are moving slower than usual. Thank you for your understanding," the airline said.

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai rains data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 99.32 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain likely over the city and its suburbs through the day on Friday.

While the intensity of showers is not expected to be heavy, intermittent spells may affect traffic flow and daily commuting during peak hours.

Roads in several areas of the city got inundated after the heavy downpour.

Some low-lying areas like the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation at a few locations, affecting traffic movement.