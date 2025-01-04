Government permits export of two lakh tonne wheat to Nepal

The government has permitted exports of two lakh tonne of wheat to Nepal, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in the notification.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCEL is a company set up with cooperative societies as its promoters.

Also Read Five WTO nations allege India provides excessive market support to wheat, rice

Though export of wheat is banned to maintain domestic supply, outbound shipments are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs and on request.

In a separate notification, DGFT said inputs imported for synthetic knitted fabrics by advance authorisation holders, EOUs (export oriented units) and SEZs (special economic zones) shall be exempted from MIP (minimum import condition).

There is a USD 3.5 per kg MIP on synthetic knitted fabrics, to discourage inbound shipments of cheap fabrics.

"Import of synthetic knitted fabrics...is restricted. However, import is free if CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value is USD 3.5 and above per kilogram. Further, inputs imported by advance authorisation holders, EOUs and SEZs shall be exempted from MIP condition," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.