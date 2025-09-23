Gold price hits a fresh peak amid global rally, silver scales new high

Gold prices surged ₹2,200 to hit a fresh peak of ₹1,16,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, buoyed by strong global cues as investors awaited key commentary from US Fed officials for policy direction.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at ₹1,14,000 per 10 grams on Friday. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity rallied ₹2,150 to hit a record high of ₹1,15,650 per 10 grams. It had settled at ₹1,13,500 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Calcutta, gold of 99.9 per cent purity surged ₹1,050 to close at ₹1,12,000 per 10 grams on Monday. Gold of 99.5 per cent purity rose ₹1,000 to close at ₹1,07,000 per 10 grams.

The precious metal prices have added ₹37,250 per 10 grams or 47.18 per cent in the current calendar year, climbing from ₹78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, silver prices skyrocketed by ₹4,380 to hit an all-time high of ₹1,36,380 per kg on Monday in the national capital. The white metal had ended at ₹1,32,000 per kg on Friday. In Calcutta, silver rose ₹2,150 to close at ₹1,33,300 per kg on Monday.

So far in this year, silver prices have zoomed ₹46,680 per kg or 52.04 per cent, rallying from ₹89,700 per kg on December 31, 2024.

Spot gold hit a record peak of $3,728.43 per ounce.