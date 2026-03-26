European fintech firm Revolut plans 40% global workforce in India by 2026

European fintech firm Revolut plans to have around 40% of its global workforce based in India by the end of 2026 as it expands its India global capability centre.

The company, which in 2025 committed 500 million pounds ($669.8 million) to its India business and GCC over five years, said it will fill 1,600 roles in its India centre through 2026, taking its headcount in the country to 5,500 by year-end.

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The new positions will span product development, support functions and financial services functions such as payment processing and fraud investigations.

Revolut currently employs 12,000 people globally.

Global capability centers in India, once seen as low-cost outsourcing hubs, now handle operations, finance, research and development for their parent corporations.

Jonathan Beaney, Revolut's head of talent acquisition, called India one of the "deepest and most dynamic talent pools in the world".

"Our India tech hub is central to our global scale... the technical caliber, ambition and excellence we see here make India a natural long-term home for Revolut," Beaney said.

The GCC expansion is, however, separate from Revolut's India business.

India CEO Paroma Chatterjee told Reuters that about a third of Revolut's processes are now run from India, includingwork on routine transaction monitoring and AI-based alerts.

"Things made visible using the India tech stack, like video KYC - more intelligence came in from the India GCC to share that knowledge overseas to try to implement it in other markets to have tighter onboarding," Chatterjee said.

Revolut, founded in 2015, is one of Europe's leading fintech companies with a $75 billion valuation.

In India, the company is authorised to issue prepaid payment instruments and aims to launch its product next quarter, the company said in a statement.