Ducati lines up 10 new and updated motorcycle launches for India in 2026

Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer Ducati on Tuesday announced plans to launch 10 new and updated motorcycle models in the Indian market in 2026.

The upcoming lineup includes the Desmo450 MX, the 2026 edition of the Multistrada V4 Rally, Panigale V4 Lamborghini, the new Monster V2, and the new Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP, among others.

Of the 10 models planned for launch, the Panigale V4R has already entered the market, having been launched on January 2, Ducati said. The company added that its dealer touchpoints across India are already in place.

“The year 2026 is poised to be another landmark year for Ducati as we continue to push boundaries with a portfolio of new launches that will set fresh benchmarks in the premium motorcycle segment,” said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

Ducati India’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, performance-driven motorcycles to Indian customers has never been stronger, he said.

“We are excited to introduce these exceptional new models, and with the expansion of our dealership network,” he added.

According to the company, the first quarter of calendar year 2026 will see the launch of the New Multistrada V4 Rally (2026 Edition) and Panigale V4 Lamborghini, along with the much-anticipated Desmo450 MX.

At the start of the third quarter, Ducati will introduce the New Monster V2, Panigale V2 Special Edition MM93 – Marc Marquez, and Panigale V2 Special Edition PB63 – Pecco Bagnaia. This will be followed by the launch of the Diavel V4 RS towards the end of the quarter, it said.

The fourth quarter will witness the launch of the New Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP by the end of October, with the year concluding with the launch of the Panigale V4 Marc Márquez Replica by the end of December 2026, Ducati India said.

The company also said that indicative prices for the upcoming models will be published on its website soon and will be confirmed closer to their respective launch dates.

Bookings for the new models will be open at all Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Kolkata.