Direct air cargo mission flagged off to Antarctica from Goa

The Goa-based National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has sent a direct air cargo flight from the state to Antarctica, marking a significant step in enhancing logistical efficiency for India’s polar expeditions, an official has said.

The cargo flight loaded with 18 tons of essential supplies, including scientific equipment, medicines, and annual provisions for Indian research stations in the Antarctic, took off from Manohar International Airport, Mopa, in North Goa on Thursday.

Dr Thamban Meloth, director of NCPOR, flagged off the flight, a DROMLAN-operated IL-76 aircraft, the official said.

NCPOR, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is a premier institution responsible for India’s research activities in the polar and Southern Ocean realms.

“This direct route strengthens India’s self-reliant polar logistics and underscores our commitment to cutting-edge Antarctic research,” said Dr Meloth.

A senior NCPOR spokesman said this shipment, routed via the gateway city of Cape Town in South Africa, marks a significant step in enhancing logistical efficiency for India’s polar expeditions.

“The cargo will support ongoing scientific research in glaciology, oceanography, and climate studies at stations like Bharati and Maitri,” the spokesman said.

He said that the mission was facilitated by GMR Aero Cargo and Logistics, with support from Alpha Crux, Ultima Antarctic Logistics, and South Africa.

