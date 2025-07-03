MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 03 July 2025

Del Monte seeks buyer, files for bankruptcy under $912.5 million lender deal

The 135-year old company hosts names like canned fruits and vegetables brand Del Monte, College Inn, under which it sells broth and stocks, and tea brands like Joyba

Reuters Published 03.07.25, 10:37 AM
Sour taste

Sour taste File picture

Del Monte Foods kicked off efforts to pursue a sale as it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States on Tuesday under an agreement with certain key lenders, the company said in a statement.

The company has secured $912.5 million in financing to support itself through the proceedings, it said, adding that it intends to remain open and continue operations throughout the bankruptcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 135-year old company hosts names like canned fruits and vegetables brand Del Monte, College Inn, under which it sells broth and stocks, and tea brands like Joyba.

It listed estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing with the New Jersey bankruptcy court, while the number of creditors is estimated between 10,000 and 25,000.

“This is a strategic step forward for Del Monte Foods. After a thorough evaluation of all available options, we determined a court-supervised sale process is the most effective way to accelerate our turnaround and create a stronger and enduring Del Monte Foods,” CEO Greg Longstreet said.

Some of its non-US subsidiaries are not included in the Chapter 11 proceedings and continue to operate as usual, Del Monte Foods said.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Poser on law enforcement in Kolkata college: Where Mono is without fear

Mishra, 31, had been arrested five times over 12 years and had 11 cases registered against him. Despite his extensive criminal record, he allegedly committed the crime at the South Calcutta Law College, just 500 metres from the Kasba police station
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam... Details to follow!

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT