Ajit Pawar crash: Black box recovered, time-bound probe ordered, says aviation minister

The government has asserted zero tolerance towards aviation safety lapses, with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday announcing a time-bound investigation into the aircraft crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, Naidu said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had already reached the crash site at Baramati in Pune district, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft had been recovered.

“The black box has been recovered, and the investigation is in process. This time, we will follow a strict timeline approach to ensure the report is completed expeditiously,” the minister said.

Pawar and four others were killed on Wednesday when a chartered Learjet 45 aircraft crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of the table-top runway at Baramati airport during its second attempt to land.

Those on board included Pawar’s personal security officer and attendant, along with two cockpit crew members, pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak.

Responding to questions over the absence of firefighting personnel at the airstrip, Naidu said the Baramati facility is primarily used by flying training organisations and operates under a Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit (NSOP), not as a commercial airport.

“All facilities required for a Flying Training Organisation are in place. When we license an NSOP strip to operate as a commercial airport, certain requirements must be met, which we ensure. But this facility has been used by NSOPs, particularly for flying training organisations,” he said.

Naidu added that India remains one of the safest countries globally in terms of aviation safety protocols and noted that Flight Time Limitations are already being implemented.

He also confirmed that the Maharashtra government had written to the Centre regarding the investigation and that the civil aviation ministry had responded, assuring that the probe was underway.

Meanwhile, aircraft manufacturer Bombardier said it would support the authorities investigating the crash of its Learjet 45 aircraft.

In a statement emailed to PTI, a spokesperson for the Canada-headquartered company said it was too early to comment on the cause of the accident.

“We, at Bombardier, are deeply saddened by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to all those affected. We cannot comment on the potential cause of this accident until the investigation is complete, and we will support investigation authorities, including with any recommendations if needed,” the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. The AAIB is leading the investigation, with analysis of the recovered flight data and cockpit voice recorders expected to play a key role in determining the sequence of events that led to the fatal crash.