Core sector growth slows to 0.7% in May, lowest in 9 months

India’s eight core sector growth dropped to 0.7 per cent, lowest in nine months, in May 2025 against 6.9 per cent in the same month last year, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

The previous low pace was recorded in August 2024 when the output had contracted by 1.5 per cent.

In April this year, the growth in output of these key infrastructure sectors was recorded at 1 per cent.

The output of four key sectors — crude oil, natural gas, fertiliser and electricity — recorded a negative growth in May.

During April-May this fiscal, the eight sectors expanded by 0.8 per cent against 6.9 per cent during the same period last fiscal

Crude output dropped 1.8 per cent year-on-year against a 2.8 per cent fall in April

Natural gas production declined 3.6 per cent year-on-year against a 0.9 per cent decline in April. Cement output rose 9.2 per cent year-on-year compared with a 6.3 per cent rise in April Steel production increased 6.7 per cent year-on-year against a 4.4 per cent increase in April

Fertiliser production fell 5.9 per cent compared with a 4.2 per cent drop in the previous month.