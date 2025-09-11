Chaotic scenes as Singapore-bound Air India passengers sit in hot cabin before being deboarded at Delhi airport

More than 200 passengers on a Singapore-bound Air India plane had a harrowing time at the Delhi airport as they were first deboarded from the aircraft due to cabin temperature issue and were later flown to their destination after a delay of nearly six hours.

The flight AI2380, to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, was scheduled to take off around 11 pm on Wednesday. However, all passengers were deplaned after being seated in the aircraft for nearly two hours as the air conditioning system and electric supply system were faulty, according to a PTI journalist who was on the plane.

In a statement on Thursday, Air India said flight AI2380 operating from Delhi to Singapore was delayed due to a cabin cooling issue on ground prior to departure.

The passengers, more than 200 in number, were taken to the terminal building and the crew did not provide any specific reason for the decision to deplane them, the PTI journalist said.

"Passengers were regularly kept informed of the delay and our ground colleagues in Delhi extended all support to passengers at the airport, including providing refreshments and meals. The flight departed at 0536 hrs IST after a change of aircraft," it said.

The airline also regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Later, the aircraft was changed and the flight took off for Singapore after a delay of nearly six hours at 5.36 am on Thursday.

Video clips shared on social media showed passengers using newspapers and magazines to fan themselves inside the aircraft before they were deplaned.

