MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 June 2025

Centre to implement e-mail verification via OTP for all RTI requests from June 16

The aim is to enhance citizen privacy and data security, besides strengthening the portal's cybersecurity framework

PTI Published 02.06.25, 04:26 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Centre will implement e-mail verification via a one-time password (OTP) from June 16 for all RTI applications, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The aim is to enhance citizen privacy and data security, besides strengthening the portal's cybersecurity framework, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens can file Right to Information (RTI) applications through the portal -- www.rtionline.gov.in -- which also allows users to file appeals and know their status.

"To enhance citizen privacy and data security, and to strengthen the portal's cybersecurity framework, email verification via OTP will be implemented for all RTI requests starting Monday, June 16, 2025," read a message on the website under the administrative control of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Right To Information (RTI) One-time Password (OTP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine and Russia eye another prisoner exchange hours after 'Operation Spider’s Web'

Ukrainian forces struck four Russian airbases across three time zones, targeting military assets thousands of kms from the battlefield and reportedly destroyed 40 warplanes
Gautam Adani.
Quote left Quote right

Adani Group does not handle any cargo from Iran at any of our ports, reports are baseless

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT