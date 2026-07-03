Government cracks down on Chinese apps linked to remote e-rickshaw shutdown

The government has ordered the removal of three smartphone applications — BAT-BMS, Lossigy and Epoch-i-ion — from app stores after reports that they were being misused to remotely disable battery-operated e-rickshaws through Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems, prompting a wider review of app store oversight and EV cybersecurity.

Confirming action on Friday, IT Secretary S Krishnan said apps linked to the issue had already been taken down after coming to the government's notice.

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"That is right...there are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores."

Government sources later told PTI that removal orders had been issued for three apps — BAT-BMS, Lossigy and Epoch-i-ion.

Krishnan, speaking on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity Summit, also said app stores must exercise greater diligence before hosting such applications and that the government would engage with them to prevent potentially harmful apps from being made available.

The issue came into focus after videos circulated on social media allegedly showing e-rickshaws being remotely switched off using smartphone applications connected to their Bluetooth-enabled battery management systems (BMS). The videos triggered concerns over cybersecurity risks associated with internet-connected vehicle management systems.

The Delhi government has also directed its transport department to verify the authenticity of the BAT-BMS application and investigate claims that it can remotely disable e-rickshaws through Bluetooth connectivity.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh said officials had been asked to examine the matter after complaints came to the department's notice, although no formal written complaint has been received.

According to preliminary findings by government officials, the applications allow users to wirelessly connect to Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries within a limited range. While such apps are designed to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature and current, officials believe they have been misused to interfere with battery-operated vehicles.

Officials said many low-cost e-rickshaws in India use Chinese-manufactured Battery Management Systems with limited security features. These systems often lack password protection or authentication, allowing nearby users to connect via Bluetooth and disable the battery's power output.

BAT-BMS, developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology in Shenzhen, China, is intended as a battery management tool that enables users to monitor battery health and remotely manage compatible lithium batteries. However, officials believe its remote-control functionality has been exploited in India by connecting to unsecured battery systems installed in some electric vehicles.

Several viral videos showed users switching off a battery's discharge function through these applications, leaving e-rickshaws stranded, in some cases in the middle of the road. Some drivers reportedly said they had to pay strangers to help restart their vehicles after being targeted.