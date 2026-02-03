Centre taps REITs InvITs and PSU disinvestment to chase Rs 80000 crore receipts target

The Centre will pursue a mix of traditional disinvestment routes such as strategic sales and offers for sale (OFS) in public sector companies, alongside newer asset monetisation instruments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), as it seeks to bridge the gap to the ambitious ₹80,000 crore target set under miscellaneous capital receipts in 2026–27.

These receipts are a key non-debt source of funding and are closely tracked by markets as a barometer of the government’s asset monetisation and divestment programme.

In FY26, the government has pegged miscellaneous capital receipts at ₹33,837 crore, significantly below the budgeted estimate of ₹47,000 crore.

In the Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will look to accelerate the recycling of significant real estate assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSE) by setting up dedicated REITs.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Arunish Chawla on Monday said the government’s earlier attempts at land monetisation through conventional routes had proved “difficult and time-consuming”, prompting a shift towards securitised, capital market-based structures.

“This will help us securitise the future rental revenues and deploy them in redeveloping these surplus lands without putting any burden either on the budget exchequer or on the CPSE, which will be able to put these idle assets to productive use,” Chawla told CNBC TV18.