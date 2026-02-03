MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 03 February 2026

Centre taps REITs InvITs and PSU disinvestment to chase Rs 80000 crore receipts target

Government plans asset recycling through market instruments after land monetisation hurdles as FY26 receipts fall short and pressure mounts to boost non debt funding

Our Bureau Published 03.02.26, 05:30 AM
Asset monetisation REIT InvIT

Representational picture

The Centre will pursue a mix of traditional disinvestment routes such as strategic sales and offers for sale (OFS) in public sector companies, alongside newer asset monetisation instruments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), as it seeks to bridge the gap to the ambitious 80,000 crore target set under miscellaneous capital receipts in 2026–27.

These receipts are a key non-debt source of funding and are closely tracked by markets as a barometer of the government’s asset monetisation and divestment programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

In FY26, the government has pegged miscellaneous capital receipts at 33,837 crore, significantly below the budgeted estimate of 47,000 crore.

In the Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will look to accelerate the recycling of significant real estate assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSE) by setting up dedicated REITs.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Arunish Chawla on Monday said the government’s earlier attempts at land monetisation through conventional routes had proved “difficult and time-consuming”, prompting a shift towards securitised, capital market-based structures.

“This will help us securitise the future rental revenues and deploy them in redeveloping these surplus lands without putting any burden either on the budget exchequer or on the CPSE, which will be able to put these idle assets to productive use,” Chawla told CNBC TV18.

RELATED TOPICS

Asset Monetisation Union Budget 2026
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US-India trade deal done, says Donald Trump; PM Modi applauds reduced tariff of 18%

US President says Delhi ‘will likewise move forward to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers’ against Washington ‘to zero’; both leaders praise each other
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

We were insulted and humiliated. That is why we have boycotted the meeting

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT