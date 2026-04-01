Buffett in the loop at Berkshire, makes ‘tiny’ new investment despite stepping down as CEO

Warren Buffett said on Tuesday he remains closely involved in investment decisions at Berkshire Hathaway even after stepping down as chief executive, adding that he recently made a “tiny” new purchase.

The 95-year-old investor, in an interview with Becky Quick on “Squawk Box”, said he still comes into the office daily and stays engaged with markets, working alongside colleagues on trades.

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Buffett described a routine that includes calling Mark Millard, Berkshire’s director of financial assets, before the opening bell to discuss market developments.

Millard, whose office sits about 20 feet away, executes trades based on those conversations, Buffett said, underscoring that he remains hands-on despite handing over the CEO role to Greg Abel in the beginning of 2026.

“I won’t make any (investments) that Greg thinks are wrong ... Greg gets the sheet every day,” Buffett said, referring to the firm’s regular investment updates. Asked whether he has made any new investments, he replied that he recently made “one tiny purchase”, without elaborating.

Buffett also downplayed recent market volatility, suggesting current conditions fall far short of past periods that created major buying opportunities.

“Three times since I took over, for sure it’s gone down more than 50 per cent. ... This is nothing to make you get excited,” Buffett said.

The “Oracle of Omaha” also revealed that Berkshire purchased $17 billion worth of Treasury bills this week at the weekly auction. Berkshire reported more than $370 billion in cash equivalents on the books at year-end, largely held in Treasury bills.

Buffett also rued that he sold Apple too soon and would buy more of it, though not in the current market.

“I sold it too soon. But, I bought it even sooner, so,” Buffett told CNBC in which he announced he’s bringing back his famed charity lunch.

Apple remains Berkshire Hathaway’s largest holding even after the conglomerate trimmed its stake to $61.96 billion at the end of last year, according to InsiderScore.

However, Buffett said Tuesday that he would continue to add to the position if it gets cheaper. He said the iPhone maker is not yet attractive even after falling more than 14 per cent off its recent high, and dropping more than 6 per cent this month.