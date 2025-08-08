MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 08 August 2025

Apple pledges $100 billion more in US investment, Trump hails ‘companies coming home’

Apple’s new pledge lifts its US investment plan to $600 billion, but final iPhone assembly to remain overseas for now

Our Bureau Published 08.08.25, 11:04 AM
Apple CEO Tim Cook listens as US President Donald Trump announces Apple’s $100 billion investment in the US at the White House on Wednesday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook listens as US President Donald Trump announces Apple’s $100 billion investment in the US at the White House on Wednesday. Reuters

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Apple will invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, a move that could help it sidestep potential tariffs on iPhones.

The new pledge raises Apple’s total domestic investment commitment in the US to $600 billion over the next four years. The announcement centres on expanding Apple’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing footprint, but still falls short of Trump’s demand that Apple begin making iPhones domestically.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Companies like Apple, they’re coming home. They’re all coming home,” Trump said in the Oval Office, moments after Apple CEO Tim Cook gave him a US-made souvenir with a 24-karat gold base.

“This is a significant step toward the ultimate goal of ensuring that iPhones sold in America also are made in America,” Trump added.

Asked if Apple could eventually build entire iPhones in the US, Cook noted that many components such as semiconductors, glass and Face ID modules are already made domestically, but said that final assembly will remain overseas “for a while”.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission takes a jab at Rahul Gandhi over Bihar SIR, he sticks to vote-theft claims

Leader of Opposition claims ‘institutionalised theft’ of voters, Election Commission official says ‘seems that like always, Rahul Gandhi will give his claims and objections only after the elections’
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Quote left Quote right

If they [EC] feel their responsibility is only to BJP and only to one party they need to rethink it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT