MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Air India to progressively resume flights to Middle East; most services to restart from June 25

Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time, says the airline

PTI Published 24.06.25, 04:30 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Air India on Tuesday said it will progressively resume flights to the Middle East as airspaces are gradually reopening in the region and most of the operations will resume from June 25.

"Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the US and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity," the airline said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

On Monday, Air India temporarily suspended operations to these regions in the wake of the rising tensions in the Middle East. Some countries in the region had also closed their airspaces.

"Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings/flight times, but we are committed to minimising disruptions and our restoring schedule integrity.

Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time," the airline said on Tuesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Middle East Flights
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Israel orders new attacks on Iran after ceasefire ‘violation’; Tehran says ‘didn’t fire’

Israeli defence minister calls it a ‘blatant violation’ as Iran denies firing missiles post-truce; diplomacy hangs by a thread
Gautam Adani
Quote left Quote right

Despite all noise, facts are that no one from Adani Group has been charged with violating FCPA

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT