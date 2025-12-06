Over 800 flights cancelled on Saturday; IndiGo says customer refunds are top priority

Domestic carrier IndiGo continued to face major operational disruptions on Saturday, cancelling over 800 flights, a reduction from more than 1,000 cancellations on Friday.

"The number of cancellations on Saturday dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to Friday. We are continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days," IndiGo said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline said it was prioritising customer refunds and working determinedly to restore its network operations.

Also Read Govt orders IndiGo to complete ticket refunds for those affected by 8PM Sunday

IndiGo has been granted major relaxations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in the second phase of the new Flight Duty and Rest Period norms for pilots.

The airline had cited significant challenges in roster planning and crew availability under the Phase-2 Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) requirements.

The airline's teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period, it said, adding, "We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications."

Earlier in the morning, the civil aviation ministry directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for cancelled flights by Sunday evening, and ensure baggage separated from travellers are delivered in the next two days following largescale disruption in its services. The ministry said any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.

The refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be completed by 8 pm on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement. "Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations," it said.

IndiGo has also been instructed to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells.

"The system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely," the statement said. Further, the ministry said the airline should ensure that baggage separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays should be traced and delivered to them within the next 48 hours.

Flight cancellations continued to affect airports across the country.

At Ahmedabad Airport, 72 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Saturday, including 35 departures and 37 arrivals, leaving long queues of anxious passengers.

"I have been stranded here for the last three days. My first flight to Mumbai was scheduled for December 4, which has been cancelled twice so far. I rescheduled the flight for today. However, after I reached the airport at 11:50 AM, I received a message from the airlines informing me that the flight had been rescheduled," a passenger said.

Vadodara airport saw six cancellations, while Rajkot witnessed only one flight cancellation, providing partial relief.

Goa's Dabolim airport recorded 14 cancellations, affecting flights to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Cochin, Kolkata, Bangalore, Delhi, and Indore.

The disruptions have raised concerns for Goa's tourism industry, which relies heavily on air travel during the peak season.

Regional airline FLY91 introduced extra flights between Hyderabad and Goa over the next three days to assist travellers.

Pune airport reported 42 IndiGo cancellations on Saturday, including 14 inbound and 28 outbound flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The airport authorities said all teams, including ground-handling agencies and security staff, were deployed to manage the situation and assist affected passengers.

The DGCA provided temporary relief by rolling back the night duty definition from 12 am-6 am to 12 am-5 am and allowing pilots six night landings instead of two.

The Airlines' Pilots Association India strongly objected to these relaxations, calling them selective and unsafe and claiming they placed millions of passengers at heightened risk.

Following a meeting convened by the Ministry of Civil Aviation with pilot associations, the ministry decided to place the implementation of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations Civil Aviation Requirement in abeyance.

Passengers expressed frustration over repeated cancellations and lack of timely information.

Western Railway announced special trains between Sabarmati and Delhi to provide alternate travel options, while NSUI activists attempted to demonstrate outside Ahmedabad airport but were detained by police.

Many travellers faced last-minute rescheduling and delays, compounding the disruption caused by the airline's operational challenges.