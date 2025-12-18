Air India flight to Visakhapatnam cancelled at Gannavaram Airport due to technical snag

A Visakhapatnam bound Air India flight was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Thursday following a technical snag, officials said.

Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh agriculture minister K. Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B. Satyanarayana were among the passengers who had to cancel their journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While taxiing they found some engine problem so they came back to the bay and cancelled the flight," Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told PTI.

Also Read Competition Commission of India reviews allegations of antitrust violations against IndiGo

According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered the technical snag around 8:30 pm.

The airline has not provided information on rescheduling or alternative arrangements for the affected passengers.