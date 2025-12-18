MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India flight to Visakhapatnam cancelled at Gannavaram Airport due to technical snag

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 18.12.25, 10:38 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A Visakhapatnam bound Air India flight was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Thursday following a technical snag, officials said.

Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh agriculture minister K. Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B. Satyanarayana were among the passengers who had to cancel their journey.

"While taxiing they found some engine problem so they came back to the bay and cancelled the flight," Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told PTI.

According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered the technical snag around 8:30 pm.

The airline has not provided information on rescheduling or alternative arrangements for the affected passengers.

