Air India flight from Mumbai aborts landing at Delhi airport, landed on second attempt

An Air India flight from Mumbai aborted landing at the Delhi airport on Monday evening because of technical reasons, according to sources.

However, in the second attempt, after 10 minutes, the flight AI 2910 landed safely, they added.

According to a passenger on the flight, the pilot informed that the flight could not land on the first attempt due to some technical glitches.

