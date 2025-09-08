MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 September 2025

Air India flight from Mumbai aborts landing at Delhi airport, landed on second attempt

According to a passenger on the flight, the pilot informed that the flight could not land on the first attempt due to some technical glitches

PTI Published 08.09.25, 08:54 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

An Air India flight from Mumbai aborted landing at the Delhi airport on Monday evening because of technical reasons, according to sources.

However, in the second attempt, after 10 minutes, the flight AI 2910 landed safely, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a passenger on the flight, the pilot informed that the flight could not land on the first attempt due to some technical glitches.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Delhi Airport
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Critical juncture': Xi calls for united response by BRICS countries to face Trump's trade tariffs

Calling for solidarity and cooperation to foster synergy for common development, the Chinese President said, 'we can only cope with external challenges more effectively when we manage our own affairs well in the first place'
Peter Navarro
Quote left Quote right

India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Ukraine war. It's blood money

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT