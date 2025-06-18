Air India cuts international flights by 15% to ensure operational stability after Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India has made an announcement on Wednesday saying the airline would be cutting down its international services on widebody aircraft by 15 per cent, a decision to “ensure stability of operations, better efficiency and minimise inconvenience to passengers.”

The post, shared on the airline’s X account, came six days after Flight AI171 crashed, killing all 241 people on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident,” the airline wrote.

The scale of loss has prompted the airline to review its operational and safety procedures. “Precious lives of passengers, crew on board and those on the ground at the crash site, have been lost. At Air India, we consider the family members of the deceased as part of our larger family and stand in complete solidarity with all of them, in these difficult times,” it said.

Air India, along with the ministry of civil aviation and the Gujarat state government, is coordinating efforts to assist the families.

“Air India and Tata Group volunteers are deputed in Ahmedabad for coordination with family members for any assistance at the hospitals and for them to travel back to their respective homes with the mortal remains of the deceased. We pray for the departed souls and convey our deepest condolences to the families.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated enhanced inspections of the Boeing 787-8/9 fleet. “Out of total 33 aircraft, inspections have now been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service, while inspection of the remainder will be complete in the coming days. The fact that 26 aircraft have been cleared gives reassurance in the safety measures and procedures that we follow.”

Air India also said it will inspect its Boeing 777 fleet. “As a matter of added precaution, Air India will also undertake enhanced safety checks on its Boeing 777 fleet and, going forward, we will continue to cooperate with the authorities, viz AAIB, DGCA, MoCA to ensure the safety of our passengers, our crew and our aircraft, which remains our highest priority.”

In the past six days, 83 international flights have been cancelled. The airline attributed this to a combination of factors: ongoing inspections, cautious approaches by pilots and engineers, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and night curfews in the airspace of several countries in Europe and East Asia.

“Given the compounding circumstances that Air India is facing, to ensure stability of our operations, better efficiency and to minimise inconvenience to passengers, Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15 per cent for the next few weeks. The cuts will be implemented between now and 20 June and will continue thereafter until at least mid-July. This effectively adds to our reserve aircraft availability to take care of any unplanned disruptions,” the statement said.

Air India also apologised to the passengers affected due to these curtailments, and said the airlines will inform them in advance and make its best efforts to accommodate them on alternate flights. “Passengers will also be offered a choice to reschedule their travel without any cost or to be given full refund, as per their choice. The revised schedule of our international services effective from 20 June, 2025 will be shared shortly.

"It is done to restore operational stability, and to minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers. With the continued support of our passengers, the regulatory authorities, ministry of civil aviation and India at large, we will come out stronger through this tragic incident and reestablish the confidence of our passengers and all stakeholders in our services, at the earliest,” it concluded.