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regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 May 2026

Air India scales down international flights amid fuel surge and airspace curbs

Carrier suspends six overseas routes and reduces frequencies on key global sectors till August amid operational strain

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 14.05.26, 05:45 AM
Air India international flights

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Air India on Wednesday said it will scale down international operations on several overseas routes between June and August because of operational pressures arising from continuing airspace restrictions in certain regions and soaring jet fuel prices following the conflict in West Asia.

The airline has temporarily suspended services on six international routes, including Delhi-Chicago, and reduced frequencies on more than 20 overseas sectors.

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Despite the disruptions, Air India said it would continue operating over 1,200 international flights every month.

The announcement comes three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce foreign travel to conserve foreign-exchange reserves.

Apart from Delhi-Chicago, Air India has suspended flights on the Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka and Delhi-Male routes until August.

The carrier has also reduced services from Delhi to Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Vienna, Zurich, Rome, San Francisco, Toronto, Vancouver, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Kathmandu, Dhaka and Colombo. Frequencies on the Mumbai-Singapore, Mumbai-Bangkok and Mumbai-Colombo routes have also been cut.

“The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services,” Air India said.

“These changes are aimed at improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers.”

The airline said it would still maintain an extensive international network spanning five continents, including 33 weekly flights to North America, 47 to Europe, 57 to the UK, eight to Australia, 158 to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC destinations, and seven weekly flights to Mauritius in Africa.

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