MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 June 2025

Air India completes safety checks on 9 Boeing 787 Dreamliners; inspections may result in flight delays

The airline said it is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by DGCA

PTI Published 14.06.25, 04:33 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Air India on Saturday said it has done one-time safety checks on nine of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners and is on track to complete the checks on the remaining 24 such planes as directed by aviation regulator DGCA.

In the wake of the fatal crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered enhanced safety checks of the aircraft fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air India has 33 Boeing 787-8/9 planes.

"Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes especially those to airports with operating curfews. Customers will be duly notified about any delays," the airline said in a post on X.

The airline said it is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by DGCA.

"These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operation.

Also Read

"Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator," the airline said.

The carrier had 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s in its fleet.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Safety Check Boeing Flight Delay
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Precision and power: How Israeli strikes destroyed key nodes of Iran’s nuclear programme

Iran's nuclear programme has progressed rapidly since 2018, when the U.S. withdrew from a deal to limit Tehran's capacity to enrich uranium, which is necessary to build a nuclear weapon
An Israeli police officer walks past damaged vehicles at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT