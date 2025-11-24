Afghanistan pitches five-year tax breaks to Indian investors, flags trade hurdles with Pakistan

Afghanistan’s Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi used his visit to India to send a clear message: Kabul is seeking fresh investments across sectors and is prepared to offer incentives to Indian companies willing to enter new areas, including gold mining.

Addressing an interactive session hosted by Assocham on Monday, Azizi said the government is ready to extend substantial concessions.

“There is a huge potential available in Afghanistan. Even you will not find a lot of competitors. You will also receive tariff support, and we will be able to give you land. The five-year tax exemption will be given to companies who may be interested to invest in new sectors,” he said.

He added that Indian firms importing machinery for such projects would face minimal charges. Afghanistan, he said, “will charge only 1 per cent tariff if Indian firms import machinery for investment.”

Gold mining, one of the sectors Kabul is keen to open up, will require specialised expertise. Azizi invited Indian companies to begin early-stage work.

“Gold mining will definitely require the technical and professional team or professional companies. So initially, we are requesting that you send your team, they can do the research, they can do the exploration initially, and then they can start work,” he said.

The only expectation, he added, is that “we will expect it to be processed in the country so jobs can be created.”

Alongside investment pitches, the minister acknowledged persistent trade challenges. He said tensions with Pakistan were creating hurdles for Afghan exports and supply chains.

At the same time, he urged India to resolve issues that hamper business movement.

“We want to build the relationship between India and Afghanistan. There are some minor hurdles which really affect the overall process, like visa, air corridor, banking transactions. So these have to be sorted to improve bilateral trade and investment,” he said, speaking in the presence of Indian government officials.