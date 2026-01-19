The Safety Rider: Why adventure travel insurance coverage is crucial as risky tourism gains popularity

A few years ago, Sahil, a young professional from Delhi, travelled to Zambia for what was meant to be a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. Along with sightseeing, he had planned a bungee jump. It was something he had always wanted to tick off his bucket list. The jump went wrong and he suffered multiple fractures and had to be hospitalised. While the physical recovery took time, what came as a bigger shock was the medical bill that followed. His travel insurance claim was rejected because the policy did not cover adventure sports.

Stories like these are more common than we think. As adventure tourism gains popularity, more travellers are taking up activities that involve an element of risk. However, awareness around insurance coverage for such activities has not always kept pace. Many adventure sport enthusiasts assume that a standard travel insurance policy will cover all eventualities. Unfortunately, that is not always the case. Adventure sports and high-risk activities usually require dedicated coverage, and skipping this small add-on can turn an exciting trip into a financially draining experience.

Standard practice

Standard travel insurance policies are designed to cover common travel-related risks such as medical emergencies, loss of baggage, flight delays or trip cancellations. For sightseeing-focused trips, these policies work well. However, when it comes to adventure sports, the risk profile changes significantly and base policies prove to be severely inadequate.

Activities like river rafting, skiing, paragliding, scuba diving, mountaineering or bungee jumping often come under the category of hazardous or high-risk. Since these activities involve higher chances of injury and costlier medical treatment, they are generally excluded from base travel insurance plans unless a specific rider is added. This exclusion is often buried in the fine print and policyholders only realise it at the time of claim. And that is too late to correct the oversight.

It is also important to note that one of the biggest risks associated with adventure sports is not just injury, but also location. Many such activities take place in remote or difficult-to-access areas. Medical evacuation in such cases is possible only through air-lifting, and can be extremely expensive.

Industry estimates suggest that medical evacuation from remote locations can cost anywhere up to ₹20 lakh, depending on the country and severity of the situation. Add to that the cost of hospitalisation abroad, surgery, or prolonged treatment and the total expense can quickly multiply. Without the right insurance cover, these costs fall entirely on the traveller. This is precisely why adventure sports coverage is not a luxury, but a necessity for those planning such activities.

What does it offer?

Travel insurance plans that offer adventure sports coverage typically do so through an add-on or rider. This rider extends coverage to injuries, hospitalisation, accidental disability or even death arising specifically from adventure activities. Covered activities often include mountaineering, trekking, skiing, snowboarding, river rafting, mountain biking, zip-lining, paragliding, rock climbing and bungee jumping, among others. However, the list of covered activities can vary from one insurer to another, which makes it essential to check policy details carefully. Some insurers also differentiate between “soft adventure” and “extreme adventure” sports, each with its own coverage terms and limits.

One of the most common misconceptions is that overseas medical coverage automatically applies to all injuries, regardless of how they occur. This is not true. Injuries arising from adventure sports are treated differently due to their higher risk nature. Another assumption is that domestic travel insurance in India does not offer such coverage. In reality, some Indian insurers do offer adventure sports coverage even for domestic travel, provided it is opted for at the time of purchase.

Travellers should also be aware that participation as a professional or competitive athlete is usually excluded. Similarly, injuries sustained under the influence of alcohol, while ignoring safety instructions, or against medical advice are typically not covered.

How much does this cost?

Adventure sports coverage offers all-round protection while being inexpensive. The additional premium for this rider generally ranges between 5 per cent and 30 per cent over the base travel insurance premium, depending on the destination, duration and nature of activities.

For context, international travel insurance for a two-week trip may cost anywhere between ₹600 and ₹3,000. Adding adventure sports coverage marginally increases this amount. Compared with the potential medical expenses involved, this additional cost is negligible. In many cases, adventure sports riders are available for as little as ₹89 onwards for short trips, making them one of the most cost-effective risk mitigations a traveller can opt for.

Before purchasing a travel insurance policy with adventure sports coverage, travellers should review the list of covered activities, limits and sub-limits, and specific exclusions. It is also important to disclose planned activities upfront to avoid claim complications later.

Adventure tourism is booming. Experiences like diving deep into the ocean or soaring through the air are unforgettable. But adventure and risk go hand in hand. Insurance meant for leisurely travel cannot be expected to cover high-risk pursuits. For travellers who have a penchant for adventure sports, dedicated coverage should be treated as essential, not optional.

Meet Kapadia is business head, travel insurance, Policybazaar.com