Adani Ports orders 8 tugs with Cochin Shipyard for Rs 450 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said it has placed a Rs 450-crore order for eight tugs with Cochin Shipyard. In a statement, APSEZ said these tugs are expected to be delivered starting from December 2026 and continue till May 2028, which will significantly improve the efficiency and safety of vessel operations in Indian ports.

"By leveraging local manufacturing capabilities, which are world-class, we aim to contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative while ensuring that our operations meet international standards of safety and efficiency," APSEZ Whole-time Director & CEO Ashwani Gupta said.

Previously, APSEZ contracted the construction of two 62-tonne bollard pull ASD (Azimuthing Stern Drive) tugs to Cochin Shipyard Ltd for Ocean Sparkle Ltd, both of which were delivered ahead of schedule and deployed at Paradeep Port and New Mangalore Port.

The company said the construction of three additional ASD tugs is currently underway, bringing the total order to 13 tugs, aimed at providing a younger fleet for efficient and reliable services in the port sector.

