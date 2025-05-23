Adani Group to double investment in North East over next 10 years: Gautam Adani

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Friday committed to investing an additional Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years in green energy, road construction and creating digital infrastructure in the North Eastern states as his conglomerate looks to expand its presence in the east.

This investment is on top of Rs 50,000 crore that his group had committed to investing in Assam in February.

Speaking at the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit here, the head of ports-to-energy conglomerate said his group's initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship and community engagement.

"Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional Rs 50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years," he said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The investments will span green energy, including smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres.

"But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat 2047 is all about," he said.

Adani said over the past decade, in the hills and valleys of the Northeast, a new chapter in India's growth story is unfolding.

"A story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential," he said. "This region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction." And behind this rise is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recognised no borders, only beginnings, he said. "When you said, 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First, ' you gave the Northeast its wake-up call." This has been reflected in 65 personal visits by the Prime Minister, Rs 6.2 lakh crore of investment since 2014, doubling the road network to 16,000 kms and doubling the number of airports to 18.

"This is not just policy. It is your hallmark of big thinking. It is the hallmark of your belief system. It is the hallmark of your conviction in Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas!," he said.

To the Prime Minister, Adani said, "We will walk - in step with your vision." To the Chief Ministers of North Eastern States, he said, "We will hold hands with your people." To the Minister of Northeast, he said, "We will echo your mission".

"And to our brothers and sisters of the Northeast, we at Adani will stand beside your dreams, your dignity and your destiny," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.