Adani Group lines up over Rs 1.6 lakh crore for power, tech, infrastructure projects in Assam, Andhra Pradesh

The Adani Group has announced more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore in new investments across Assam and Andhra Pradesh, unveiling major power, technology and infrastructure projects that the conglomerate says will strengthen regional energy security, create large-scale employment and boost industrial growth in two strategically placed states.

In Assam, the Group will spend about Rs 63,000 crore on two large energy ventures awarded by the state government.

The centrepiece is a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra-super-critical thermal power plant, to be built by Adani Power Ltd at an estimated cost of Rs 48,000 crore.

The plant, awarded under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model with a tariff bid of Rs 6.30 per unit, has secured coal linkage under the Centre’s SHAKTI policy and is scheduled to be commissioned in phases from December 2030.

According to the company, the project will generate 20,000–25,000 jobs during construction and around 3,500 once operational. The facility has received approvals from the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, and a power supply agreement with the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd is expected to follow.

The thermal plant will be accompanied by a significant renewable energy component, with Adani Green Energy Ltd investing roughly Rs 15,000 crore in two Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) totalling 2,700 MW.

The renewable arm has also received an LoA for 500 MW of storage capacity, to be served through these PSPs. The Group said the pumped-storage facilities will support grid stability, ease peak-time demand and help Assam integrate more renewable energy over the long term.

Across the thermal and pumped-storage projects, the Adani Group estimates that the development phase alone will create employment for about 30,000 people, marking what it describes as the largest private-sector investment in the Northeast. Chairman Gautam Adani said the projects would “energise Assam” and act as catalysts for industrial growth across the wider region.

While the Assam plan focuses on the power sector, the Group’s investment announcement in Andhra Pradesh spans a broader industrial and technological canvas.

Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ, said at the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit in Visakhapatnam that the conglomerate would invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in the state over the next decade.

This is in addition to the Rs 40,000 crore already committed across ports, logistics, cement, infrastructure and renewable energy.

A central component of the Andhra package is a $15 billion vision for the Vizag Tech Park, developed in partnership with Google.

The plan includes creating one of the world’s largest green-powered hyperscale AI data-centre ecosystems, anchored by a gigawatt-scale data-centre campus. The hub will be built by AdaniConneX, a joint venture between the Adani Group and global data-centre operator EdgeConneX, and supported by subsea cable infrastructure and new renewable-energy capacity.

Karan Adani said the Group views Andhra Pradesh not merely as an investment destination but as “a launchpad for India’s next decade of transformation”.

He praised the leadership of chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, describing him as an “institution” whose governance model emphasises innovation, efficiency and industry-friendly administration.

He also highlighted the role of minister Nara Lokesh, saying the state’s policy environment reflected the “logic of technology” and the expectations of global investors.

The group said its existing businesses in Andhra Pradesh have already created more than one lakh direct and indirect jobs. The new investments will stretch across ports, cement capacity, energy transmission, renewable generation and advanced manufacturing.