Not just smoking! Do you know what other causes can lead to oral cancer?

Oral cancer is one of the most serious and life-threatening diseases, affecting over 30% of all cancer patients. Early detection greatly increases the chances of successful treatment. If detected at an early stage, the chances of successful treatment are significantly higher. The main causes of oral cancer include smoking and tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, and certain genetic factors.

Dr. Gautam Biswas, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at HP Ghosh Hospital, has shared detailed information about oral cancer for public awareness.

Why does oral cancer occur? What are its early symptoms? How can it be prevented?

According to Dr. Biswas, "The highest number of oral cancer cases are found in Kolkata, Assam, and Odisha. In the early stages, most people visit a doctor complaining of ulcers or a burning sensation or pain in certain parts of the mouth while eating. Later, it often turns out to be oral cancer. However, in many cases, chemotherapy is not required. Oral cancer can be eliminated through radiation therapy alone.”

