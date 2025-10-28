Want to lead a healthy lifestyle? Prevent diseases before they occur

Nowadays, as lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced and technology-driven, a growing number of people are suffering from various health issues. Long working hours, sedentary habits, unhealthy diets, stress, and pollution have all contributed to the surge in both lifestyle-related and infectious diseases. Consequently, visits to doctors and hospitals have become more frequent than ever. But what if diseases could be prevented altogether, eliminating the need for treatment?

In a recent interview with anandabazar.com, Dr. Narayan Bandyopadhyay, Senior Consultant, General Physician and Internal Medicine Specialist at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, said, “Emphasis should be placed on preventive medicine. In foreign countries, preventive healthcare receives attention in every aspect. In India, however, infectious diseases remain highly prevalent. At present, nearly 30 to 40 percent of hospital admissions are due to chest infections.”

Dr. Narayan Bandyopadhyay, Senior Consultant, General Physician and Internal Medicine Specialist at Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, discusses the importance of preventive medicine.

Elderly people are the most vulnerable to this infection. But what is the reason?

Dr. Bandyopadhyay further explained, “Once people cross the age of 50, their cellular immunity begins to decline. Vaccination becomes necessary to help boost their immunity.”

While it is essential for children to receive vaccines from birth up to the age of 12, immunisation is equally important for adults. Vaccines to prevent cervical cancer should be given, and from the age of 50, an annual influenza vaccine is recommended. In addition, vaccination against pneumonia is also necessary.

But what other vaccines are necessary for elderly people?

“Tetanus vaccination is mandatory, and it is required every 10 years. In addition, there is the Herpes Zoster vaccine, which should be taken in two doses. Once the appropriate age is reached, the Tdap vaccine should also be given,” Dr. Narayan Bandyopadhyay explained.

To prevent infections, it is equally important to maintain a healthy diet, avoid smoking and alcohol, and ensure that all vaccinations are received on time.

