The page turners of 2024: Fiction

Orbital

By Samantha Harvey,

Vintage

This year’s winner of the Booker Prize is a rare addition to Anthropocene literature. It is resistant to doom and offers an undiluted appreciation of the world from the protagonists’ vantage point in space.

KAIROS

By Jenny Erpenbeck,

Granta

Jenny Erpenbeck fuses romance and elegy in her International Booker-winning novel, tracing the breakdown of a torrid relationship during the fall of the Berlin Wall.

James

By Percival Everett,

Mantle

A retelling of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the point of view of Jim, the runaway slave who joins Huck on his journey down the Mississippi, James subverts and reclaims the original story in a myriad revealing ways.

Conversations with Aurangzeb: A Novel

By Charu Nivedita,

HarperCollins

The author challenges historical politics through ‘magic real’ conversations with Mughal emperors, primarily Aurangzeb, who wishes to correct the prevailing prejudicial historiographies of his character.

All the Little Bird-Hearts

By Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow,

Hachette

Unvarnished truths about how mother-daughter relationships are woven, shredded, and sometimes repaired form the core of this narrative.

Roman Stories

By Jhumpa Lahiri,

Hamish Hamilton

Reminiscent of the role of Ireland in James Joyce’s Dubliners, Rome exerts an inexorable pull on the characters in these short stories, emerging as a character in its own right.

THE KIDNAPPING OF MARK TWAIN

By Anuradha Kumar,

Speaking Tiger

A well-researched historical detective fiction that comments on societal corruption by reimagining Mark Twain’s stay in 19th-century Bombay.

The Vulnerables

By Sigrid Nunez,

Virago

A wryly charming yet poignant

musing on life, its uncertainties, and

the unlikely attachments people form to give it meaning and substance.

The Little Liar

By Mitch Albom,

Sphere

Truth and deception clash in this tale of the Holocaust, serving as a reminder of what war is capable of inflicting.

Lorenzo Searches for the meaning of Life

By Upamanyu Chatterjee,

Speaking Tiger

A departure from Upamanyu Chatterjee’s oeuvre, Lorenzo — the winner of this year’s JCB Prize for Literature — is a cleverly self-reflexive novel, intellectually rigorous, and wears its scholarship lightly.

THE HIVE AND THE HONEY: STORIES

By Paul Yoon,

Scribner

The richness of these seven stories can be attributed to their breaking away from privileged paradigms of storytelling and charting unexpected trajectories to explore shades of grief and ennui.

Nightbloom

By Peace Adzo Medie,

Oneworld

Reality is subjective and memories unforgiving in this novel about rebellion against society and oppressive family structures that scar the lives of women.

Gabriel García Márquez Getty Images

Until August

By Gabriel García Márquez,

Viking

Published posthumously by the author’s sons, Until August is an attempt by a once-brilliant mind to spin magic for one last time.

The Other Valley

By Scott Alexander Howard,

Atlantic

An intensely profound reflection on grief, time, fate, and free will that unfolds in the guise of a tender, coming-of-age love story.

Glass bottom

By Sonali Prasad,

Picador

This book revolves around broad themes such as the changing climate, the blurring of boundaries between man and nature, political agendas and capitalism.

Silken Gazelles

By Jokha Alharthi,

Simon & Schuster

A narrative about the search for love and tormented conscience while trying to hold onto loved ones.

WOEBEGONE’S WAREHOUSE OF WORDS

By Payal Kapadia,

Hachette

This dystopian, brilliant novella deals with censorship, fascism, coerced labour and inflation and is a refreshing and brave take on our times.

Fallen City: A Double Murder, Political Insanity, and Delhi’s Descent from Grace

By Sudeep Chakravarti,

Aleph

A chronicle of two deaths that unveils telling glimpses of a failed society, its guilt and its grief.

BLUE RUIN

By Hari Kunzru,

Simon & Schuster

A realistic picture of the art scene in Nineties’ Britain that investigates the stink of wealth and the division it creates among people.