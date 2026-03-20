Symbols that must endure

Book: WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA: DECODING A NATION’S SYMBOLS

Author: T.M. Krishna

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Published by: Context

Price: Rs 899

Observing the enduring appeal of the national anthem, T.M. Krishna underscores the validity of a larger social congruence in his latest book, emphatically insisting: “There appears to be a larger social agreement that some songs should be set in stone and evoke only certain sentiments, no matter who sings it and when.” He further points out: “Every culture has songs that fulfil this need, but every country has only one such song. We call it the national anthem.” Accentuating the magical impact of Rabindranath Tagore’s composition, Krishna reiterates its evocative fervour, a spontaneity that induces a deep surge of emotions: “Jana Gana Mana evokes in me a strange feeling, of being indebted, and I feel overwhelmed and teary-eyed, as it connects me with this ambiguous idea that is the nation. My mind insists that

it is not ambiguous, that the affiliation is definite and unquestionable.” Although “Jana Gana Mana” was announced as the national anthem on January 24, 1950, Krishna draws the attention of his readers to the socio-political circumstances and the prevalent thought processes that facilitated the choice over parallel contenders like “Vande Mataram” and “Saare jahan se achcha”.

Krishna’s efforts in We, the People of India: Decoding a Nation’s Symbols are commendable as he traces the evolution and the relevance of five potent symbols in the larger context of contemporary India — the significance of the Tricolour; the embodiment of justice (as symbolised in the Ashokan lion capital); the relevance of the adopted motto, Satyameva Jayate; and, finally, the composition of the visionary Preamble to the Constitution of India. Neatly divided into five chapters, the well-researched and scrupulously detailed sections tend to validate a deep sense of self-affirmation while simultaneously reminding readers of the pressing urgency and the corresponding incumbent responsibility of preserving the sanctity of the symbolism embodied in such ideals amidst the present, challenging circumstances.

Krishna’s anxiety is palpable at the outset as he meticulously tries to untangle the nuanced historical, cultural and philosophical contexts of his chosen symbols that came to be inextricably bound to the lives of the citizens of independent India: “For years now, month by twelve-month, I have watched with mounting anxiety as the ground I stood on as a citizen of India began shifting, cracking and crumbling.” Krishna’s scrupulous investigation underscores the desperate need for acknowledging the intrinsic roots of national symbolism, especially as envisaged by the founding fathers of the nation and endorsed by the Constitution.

In the inaugural chapter on “The National Flag: A Symbol of Freedom”, Krishna cautions his readers as he draws attention to the travesty of justice in the name of freedom: “Ironic, isn’t it, that an abstract symbol of freedom is actualised and protected while those who hope to derive their rights and freedoms from its symbolism are repeatedly trampled upon.”

His analysis of the lion capital is along similar lines as the writer emphasises the need for adherence to true dharma: “But dharma is not a fanciful, impractical idea; it is something derived from lived reality. In order to realise dharma in its most subtle form, we need to practice it in everyday life, not through organisational structures such as religion. Dharma can only be based on universal empathy, love, equality, compassion and non-violence, and above all, the courage to act, to not remain passive observers.”

In the chapter titled “Satyameva Jayate: An Old Truth for a New Motto”, Krishna draws readers’ attention to the construction and comprehension of truth: “Before we reflect on whether truth is always the victor, we must struggle with the multivarious understandings of truth. This word, like every other, exists in the temporal, inspires ideas, constructs histories and evokes emotions.”

The final section of the volume indicates the contemporary relevance of “The Preamble”, especially in the light of the recent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh. As Krishna observes, “During the anti-CAA protests, we witnessed something that has rarely happened in independent India. Young people discovered in the Preamble the power to question the government. The fraternity expressed in the Preamble blossomed.”

Through a close scrutiny of the major symbols deeply entrenched in the Indian psyche, We, the People of India invites readers to grasp the real significance of the emblems that are inextricably bound to our national identity and existence. It also serves as a timely reminder for extending veneration to the colossal efforts and the cumulative responsibilities of the great minds behind the conception and the adoption of such symbols in the right perspective. As Krishna points out, “We need a social environment that allows for the fulfilment of every individual potential, not just a lucky few. And a society where differences meet and exchanges are encouraged, where mutual respect is spontaneous.”