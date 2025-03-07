International Women’s Day: Journey of some remarkable women writers making name digitally

To many, the name Pratilipi will be synonymous with great stories and an even greater tumble down literary rabbit holes that traditional publishing may not always grant us access to. Especially in today’s digital age, storytelling has evolved beyond traditional books and publishing houses, and Pratilipi, an online Indian storytelling medium, is one of the key platforms that has brought about change in the way people read and write, especially when it comes to regional vernacular languages. By providing an open space for aspiring authors and enthusiastic readers, Pratilipi has, since its inception in 2014, been chiefly responsible for bridging the gap between creators and audiences and making literature more accessible to a diverse population. With its wide collection of stories, novels, and poems that are available in multiple Indian languages, one of the chief attractions of the platform is its celebration of inclusivity and linguistic diversity, ensuring that regional literature finds a dedicated audience and remains a vital part of India’s cultural heritage.

The rules of the game are simple. Since Pratilipi follows a self-publishing model, anyone interested in dabbling in literature is welcome to write and publish their work. This has encouraged many budding authors to share their stories, experiment with different genres, and build a readership. The interactive nature of the platform also allows readers to engage with writers through comments, likes, and shares, thus fostering a sense of community and real-time feedback, which is crucial to the ecosystem of such platforms. This continuous engagement helps writers improve their craft and stay motivated to create more content.

t2 spoke to some writers who have been making it big on the app, and uncovered their stories. What struck us most was their determination and resilience, each using their writing to carve a space for themselves in a traditionally confined literary landscape, push boundaries, and inspire others to pursue their creative ambitions.

The Rise of Vernacular Storytelling

For years, traditional publishing was often seen as the only gateway for a writer to reach an audience. However, for many women writing in regional languages, the barriers were even higher — lack of access, limited representation, and a perception that vernacular literature was less lucrative.

Digital platforms like Pratilipi have changed this, and Tamil writer Kanchana Anbuselvam exemplifies this shift. Anbuselvam, who recalls being “interested in writing since childhood”, recounts her own reading experiences that finally gave her the impetus to pick up her own digital pen to share her stories with the world. “When I have time or feel low, I channel my thoughts into writing poems or stories. Reading is my passion, and I often think, ‘This story could have been written differently.’ That imagination is what pushed me into writing,” she says. Today, her simple yet meaningful narratives, which often focus on women in family settings, have quite a fan following on the app.

“Writing has increased my ability to think,” Anbuselvam tells us, when asked to consider how her reach on Pratilipi has impacted and changed her life. The online medium has not only provided her with a creative outlet but has also given her financial independence and a sense of confidence. “I have developed a bold and courageous personality. It has even helped me financially, and readers have encouraged me by saying that my writing has changed their lives. That is why I work hard to change the way I think, and I wish to be more courageous.”

Diverse Voices, One Platform

One of the most striking aspects of Pratilipi is the sheer diversity of storytelling styles. Rima Goswami, who writes in both Bengali and Hindi, attributes her success to her ability to blend different genres. “At first, I was just reading stories of different genres on Pratilipi. Then one day, a thought struck me — ‘Can I also write here?’ That was the beginning of a wonderful journey. Pratilipi has turned my life around. I consider this app a blessing from God because, without it, I might never have had the courage to become a writer,” Goswami shares. Known for her versatility when it comes to stories, Rima, who has dabbled in mythology, thrillers and tales of romance, says she tries to write “stories of different flavours”. “Being a versatile writer is not easy,” she tells us. “But I believe that if you try, you can bring variety into your work. I think this versatility, combined with the positive energy I infuse into my stories, keeps readers coming back. I want my stories to give readers the strength to roar against injustice.”

One very interesting fact about Goswami’s journey as a professional writer on Pratilipi is that she has not only landed comic book deals for some of her works, but a couple of her projects are also available as audiobooks now. Goswami is eloquent in her gratitude to Pratilipi for this, acknowledging that finding her footing on the platform has led to her finding the courage to dream.

“I never thought that there would be an audiobook or comic based on my work. But my story Devi Drakshshani has become very popular as an audiobook. Many of my other stories have also been published as audiobooks and are loved by the audience. I live in Durgapur so I can’t visit Calcutta very often, even if I have always wanted to get my books published in the traditional format. Then one day I was contacted by Westland Publications, who said they were interested in my works Devi Drakshshani and Devdasi. Devdasi is currently available on Google Play Books in about 66 countries around the world. I currently have five published books in the market, and I have been receiving opportunities on OTT and audio platforms as well. None of it would ever have been possible without Pratilipi,” Goswami says.

What makes a digital literary work popular, one may ask, especially in a day and age when our attention spans are limited to the 30 seconds of an Instagram reel? Bengali author Sagarika Bhunia believes that authenticity and relatability are the keys to a story’s success, and still go a long way in touching people’s lives.

“In the era of AI and technology, creativity is the greatest weapon that humans have. This God-given power cannot be artificially used even if desired. I believe that the creative field will flourish in the future, despite AI. People go through so many problems in their lives, and sometimes, they just need a moment to escape. That is something that only the human touch can replicate. My perspective on life started changing by reading different types of books, and I try to channel that into my writing too. Now I understand other people’s problems better,” Bhunia says, adding that her journey on the app has helped her to keep herself grounded.

Sagarika also highlights her own experiences writing and gaining popularity on the app, explaining what works for her and how she has readers coming back for more. “When readers find solace in my stories, when they can relate to my characters and find a sense of peace, they return to read more. That is the greatest reward for me as a writer. I use simple, everyday language because I want readers to connect emotionally. I combine reality with imagination, which I think they love too,” she says. A nursery teacher, Bhunia has hope for the future and sees storytelling as a powerful tool in shaping young minds.

Overcoming Challenges

While digital platforms have created new opportunities, the journey hasn’t been without obstacles. Many of these writers faced self-doubt, societal scepticism, and the challenge of balancing personal and professional lives. Nabanita Chakraborty, who transitioned from a career in IT to full-time writing, acknowledges the difficulties but emphasises the rewards of embracing her literary side on the online app. “I didn’t initially come to Pratilipi for writing. In fact, I had never really thought about writing before. One day, after reading several stories, I felt that a particular story could have been different — it could have been better. That idea kept bothering me, not letting me sleep. And so, without overthinking, I just wrote it down. At that moment, I didn’t even consider whether people would read it or not. But soon, I noticed that people were actually reading my story and eagerly waiting for the next episode. And that’s how my writing journey began,” she recalls.

Nabanita also emphasises how crucial it is to keep readers engaged. “Ending each episode with suspense, a strong cliffhanger, is extremely important. It should be so impactful that even in the midst of their busy day, readers keep thinking about your story. ‘What will happen next?’ — leaving this one question lingering in the reader’s mind is, in my opinion, a true mark of a writer’s success,” she explains, when asked what she thinks makes a story tick.

A New Era of Indian Literature

The emergence of women writers in regional languages on digital platforms marks a significant moment in Indian literature. As these writers continue to gain recognition, they prove that storytelling transcends language barriers, and their own stories serve as a testament to the power of perseverance, creativity, and the importance of accessible publishing spaces. Pratilipi, as a platform, has given wings to multiple dreams — creating opportunities, nurturing talent, and ensuring that the voices of women are heard far and wide.