An eye on Tibet

Book name- VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS: OVER SEVEN DECADES OF STRUGGLE WITH CHINA FOR MY LAND AND MY PEOPLE

Author- the Dalai Lama

Published by- Thorsons

Price- Rs 699

The institution of the Dalai Lama that helped bring Tibet to the centre of the world may cease to exist after the death of the current Dalai Lama. If Tibetans feel that the institution has served its purpose “then I will be the last Dalai Lama,” writes the current Dalai Lama in this book. He, however, adds that if Tibetans think it should continue, then “there will be a fifteenth Dalai Lama”.

The Dalai Lama has made it clear that his successor will be born “in the free world”, indicating that he will be from outside China. His remark has grabbed international attention as it upends China’s attempt to have a Dalai Lama that it can control after the current Dalai Lama, whom it has often called a “splittist” and a “pawn” in the hands of external forces, passes on.

In his book, the 14th Dalai Lama has given details of how he has tried to negotiate with the Chinese leadership for Tibet’s autonomy since the People’s Liberation Army entered Tibet in 1950. Over the past seven decades, he has negotiated with a range of Chinese leaders, from Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai to Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin, to implement Tibet’s autonomy within China as they had promised.

China’s refusal to acknowledge that Tibet has a separate history, religion and culture has disappointed him. He argues that despite its economic and political clout, China will not be able to emerge as a modern, multi-nation country if it fails to address the Tibet issue.

“The aspirations and needs of the Tibetan people cannot be met simply through economic development,” writes the Dalai Lama. He points out that it is not a bread-and-butter issue but one that pertains to the survival of Tibetans as a people. For China, Tibet, the Dalai Lama argues, is an issue of “territorial integrity and stability” but for Tibetans it is about genuine autonomy guaranteeing self-governance in language, culture, ecology, and religion.

He blames Tibetan leaders for failing to successfully negotiate Tibet’s independence with the Great Powers as neighbouring Mongolia and others had done. The Dalai Lama is also critical of the West for ignoring Tibet’s plight at the time Chinese troops invaded Tibet since they were obsessed with the Korean War and with ways of stopping the influence of communism.

The Dalai Lama praises India profusely not only for hosting him, his supporters and the Tibetan government in exile for decades but also for upholding the tradition of democracy and non-violence. Many in India and elsewhere may be aware of the Dalai Lama’s views on Tibet. But the book provides important details about his conversations with Chinese and other world leaders that help one understand the issue from the perspective of the most celebrated Tibetan leader.

The Tibet issue will remain relevant even when the Dalai Lama is no more. The addition of this book to one’s bookshelf is thus necessary.