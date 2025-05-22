'You’re terrible, not smart': Donald Trump blasts NBC reporter over Qatar jet question

Donald Trump doesn't believe in mincing words. And he once again shot from the lip at the White House.

In a tense Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump confronted him with videos showing the ‘graves of murdered white farmers’ as supposed evidence of ‘white genocide’.

Around this time, an NBC reporter, believed to be Peter Alexander, asked about the Pentagon accepting a Boeing 747 from Qatar, which is set to be converted into a temporary Air Force One.

"What are you talking about? You know, you ought to get out of here,” Trump snapped.

“What does this have to do with the Qatari jet? They’re giving the United States Air Force a jet. OK? And it’s a great thing. We’re talking about a lot of other things. It’s NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw,” he continued.

Taking a sharp jab at the reporter, Trump said, "You’re a terrible reporter. You don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You’re not smart enough."

"They also gave $5.1 trillion worth of investment in addition to the jet," Trump added, attempting to justify the US decision to accept the aircraft.

“Go back to your studio at NBC because Brian Roberts and the people that run that place they ought to be investigated. They are so terrible the way you run that network," Trump said. “And you are a disgrace. No more questions from you,” he added, shrugging him off.

The Pentagon has confirmed the acceptance of the jet, despite concerns regarding legality, ethics, and foreign influence.