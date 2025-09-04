Vladimir Putin says he discussed longevity with Xi Jinping after mic picks up organ-transplant talk





Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Wednesday that he had indeed discussed with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the prospects for a significant increase in human life expectancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Putin's visit to China, microphones picked up snippets of the conversation, which touched on organ transplants and the possibility that humans could live to 150.

Xi, Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were going up to the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing for the grand parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

“Audio of the exchange on longevity lasted less than a minute, dropped out at times and caught only snippets of the interaction,” Bloomberg reported.

The conversation started with Xi saying in Mandarin the words “these days” and “70 years old”,”

A translator then said in Russian: “Earlier, people rarely lived to 70, but these days at 70 years you are still a child.”

A translator then said in Mandarin (probably to Xi, from Putin): “With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, and people can live younger and younger, and even achieve immortality.”

Another translator repeated it in Korean.

Xi then said in Mandarin: “Predictions are, this century, there’s a chance of also living to 150.”

In Moscow, Putin told reporters: “Modern means and methods of improving health, even various surgeries involving organ replacement, allow humanity to hope that life expectancy will increase significantly.”

There have been plenty of conspiracy theory-esque sidelights to the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, including Kim Jong Un’s staff apparently wiping all surfaces he touched.