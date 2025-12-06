Quad urges global cooperation to bring Red Fort terror attackers to justice

The Quad grouping called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of last month’s terror incident near the Red Fort in Delhi to justice and urged all UN member states to cooperate toward that end.

The coalition comprising India, the United States, Australia and Japan also unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen people were killed and several others injured in the attack on 10 November. The incident and the broader challenge of terrorism remained central to discussions at a two-day Quad Counter Terrorism Working Group meeting held this week in New Delhi.

Also Read Delhi HC rejects plea for oversight panel in Red Fort blast case, calls filing premature

"Quad partners unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," a joint statement said.

"They also expressed their condolences for the heinous terror incident on November 10 near the Red Fort in Delhi," it said.

The Quad partners "called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act to be brought to justice and urged all UN Member States to cooperate in doing so", it added.

In the meeting, the Quad member countries exchanged assessments on the terrorism threat landscape, including developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

"They discussed the full spectrum of counterterrorism cooperation and measures that could be used to address existing and emerging challenges," the statement said.

The Quad underscored the importance of ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains open and free from the threats of terrorism.

The Quad also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora.

"They also emphasised the value of continued information sharing on terrorists, terrorist organisations, and their proxies," the statement said.