Three minors among 11 dead after gunmen attack illegal bar in South Africa's Pretoria

Another 14 people were wounded during the incident in the Saulsville township

Reuters Published 06.12.25, 05:00 PM
At least 11 people were killed on Saturday including a three year old boy, after gunshots were fired at an illegal bar in the South African city of Pretoria, police said, adding that a manhunt was launched for three suspects who were not identified.

Another 14 people were wounded during the incident in the Saulsville township, they said in a statement.

Police didn't say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the illegal bar, known locally as a 'shebeen.'

"Three minors are among those deceased, which include 3- and 12-year-old boys (and a) 16-year-old female," the South African Police Service said.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, averaging about 60 a day.

