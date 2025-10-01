Violent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir leaves 8 dead, toll rises to 10

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has been gripped by violent unrest for three consecutive days, with at least 10 civilians killed in clashes with security forces.

Eight people were confirmed dead on Wednesday, as demonstrations against the Pakistani government spiraled further out of control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicated that four civilians were killed in Dhirkot in Bagh district, two in Muzaffarabad and two in Mirpur.

Also Read Massive bomb blast outside Pakistan’s paramilitary security headquarters

Two more deaths were recorded in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday. Protest leaders have blamed the fatalities on firing by Pakistan Rangers in Muzaffarabad and heavy shelling by the Army and other security forces elsewhere.

The protests, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), erupted over what locals call decades of denial of fundamental rights.

Over the past 72 hours, the region has witnessed complete shutdowns of shops, markets and transport services.

Large crowds have taken to the streets in defiance of government crackdowns, with reports suggesting several caravans of demonstrators have already broken through blockades to enter Muzaffarabad.

On Wednesday morning, protesters hurled stones and removed shipping containers that had been placed on bridges to block their march. Visuals showed dozens of people pushing the containers into a river to clear the way.

The JAAC has outlined 38 demands, including the abolition of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly that are reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan.

According to locals, these seats weaken representative governance. The group has also demanded financial compensation and government jobs for families of those killed in the clashes, insisting the compensation must equal what was given to the families of two police officers who died during the protests.

In addition, the JAAC has called for the release of all demonstrators arrested in both Kashmir and Pakistan.

The committee has demanded that the Muslim Conference, a political party it alleges is backed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, be declared a terrorist organisation.

JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir has warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration of harsher steps if demands are not met.

He called the current strike "plan A" and cautioned that the group has backup measures in place, including a "plan D" that would be more severe.

The unrest has also drawn international attention. A protest has been announced outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Thursday by a group called Friends of Joint Awami Action Committee.

In response to the escalating situation, Islamabad has deployed thousands of additional troops to the region.

Soldiers from Punjab province have been diverted to PoK, while another 1,000 personnel have been sent from the capital.

Heavily armed patrols have staged flag marches through several towns, according to media reports. Internet access in the region has also been restricted.