US Middle East peace envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday that the Trump administration has decided to bring its team home from Gaza ceasefire talks for consultations.

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff said in a post on X. "We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home."