From Ladakh to Chequers: Grandmother’s chai recipe brews a moment between Modi & Starmer

At Chequers, the British Prime Minister’s country house, Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer posed with mugs in hand, sharing a quiet moment over tea.

Behind the cup was Akhil Patel, a former data analyst turned chai entrepreneur, who now runs Amala Chai, a venture built on his grandmother’s recipe and a desire to bring Indian masala tea to British streets.

Patel, who grew up in London and studied management at the London School of Economics, didn’t plan to end up brewing tea for heads of state.

After graduating, he worked briefly as a data analyst. But a trip to Ladakh in 2018 changed his perspective. “I saw chai not just as a drink, but a ritual,” he later said.

Back in London, disappointed by the sugary, watered-down versions of the masala chai he had grown up drinking, Patel decided to create something closer to home.

In 2019, he set up a stall at London’s Brick Lane with fresh-brewed masala chai. The stall clicked with locals and Indian immigrants alike.

That’s how Amala Chai...named after his grandmother was born.

The tea that Modi and Starmer sipped is no ordinary blend.

Described by the company as “chai that feels like home,” it’s made using single-origin tea and spices sourced from small family farms in Assam and Kerala. The company claims it pays farmers up to four times the market rate to ensure ethical sourcing and sustainable practices.

Each Amala Chai masala kit like the one likely used for the PMs costs Rs 7,800 and includes the chai mix, a sieve, and a traditional pan.

The company insists the price reflects a farm-to-cup commitment, not just a product. “Every cup is rich with story, taste, and purpose,” the website notes.

Patel’s 96-year-old grandmother, who came to the UK 50 years ago in search of a better life, remains a central figure in his journey. In May this year, the two even appeared on the British Museum’s Instagram page highlighting the story behind the brand.

While Patel has stayed low-key online, he did post a video of the encounter on Amala Chai’s official Instagram page. It shows him serving tea to both Modi and Starmer. “Just a casual Thursday serving chai for @narendramodi @keirstarmer What a crazy day! Beyond honoured,” the caption read.

Modi himself posted: “‘Chai Pe Charcha’ with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers... brewing stronger India-UK ties!”.