MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 July 2025

US 'two days off' sending EU letter on tariffs , Trump says bloc now 'very nice to us'

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House that the EU had been treating the US very nicely recently in trade talks

Agencies Published 08.07.25, 11:26 PM
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump file picture

US President Donald Trump said he is probably two days off from sending the European Union a letter disclosing the tariff rate on their exports to the U.S.

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House that the EU had been treating the US very nicely recently in trade talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “the European Union has been speaking to us, Ursula and the whole group, and they have been very nice.”

He also mentioned that the EU “treated us very badly until recently,” even saying the bloc was “in many respects much worse than China,” but then added:

Now they are being very nice to us and we will see what happens.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump European Union Trade Talks
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

China-Pak-Bangladesh ties may hit India’s security balance, warns top defence chief

The top military officer said economic distress in the countries in the Indian Ocean region has given 'outside powers' to leverage their influence which could create vulnerabilities for India
US President Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

The EU treated us very badly until recently, now they are being very nice to us

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT