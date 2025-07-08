US 'two days off' sending EU letter on tariffs , Trump says bloc now 'very nice to us'

US President Donald Trump said he is probably two days off from sending the European Union a letter disclosing the tariff rate on their exports to the U.S.

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House that the EU had been treating the US very nicely recently in trade talks.

He said “the European Union has been speaking to us, Ursula and the whole group, and they have been very nice.”

He also mentioned that the EU “treated us very badly until recently,” even saying the bloc was “in many respects much worse than China,” but then added:

Now they are being very nice to us and we will see what happens.