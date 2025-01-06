MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US taking necessary steps for implementation of civil nuclear cooperation with India: US NSA

In his address at the IIT-Delhi, Sullivan says that India-US collaboration is crucial for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific

PTI Published 06.01.25, 05:10 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

The US is taking necessary steps for the implementation of the civil nuclear cooperation with India, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

In his address at the IIT-Delhi, Sullivan also said that India-US collaboration is crucial for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"We are deeply invested in our relationship with India," he said. The US NSA also said that US-India relations have fundamentally reached new level of cooperation in the last four years.

On China's approach to critical technologies, Sullivan said interdependencies cannot be weaponised.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

