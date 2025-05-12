MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 May 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with UK's David Lammy, Germany's Friedrich Merz on India-Pakistan tensions, Russia

Rubio said the U.S. supported direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications

Reuters Published 12.05.25, 12:40 PM
Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio File picture

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in separate calls late on Sunday and reaffirmed the U.S stance on the war in Ukraine.

UK's Lammy and Rubio also discussed the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, and called for both countries to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate.

In a separate call with Merz, Rubio congratulated the chancellor on his appointment and discussed the countries shared goal of ending the war in Ukraine.

